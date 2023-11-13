C4X Discovery (LON:C4XD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.00

C4X Discovery Holdings plc (LON:C4XD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 13 ($0.16), with a volume of 39016 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.88 ($0.17).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C4X Discovery in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

The company has a market cap of £32.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -433.33 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 15.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 9.82, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

C4X Discovery Holdings plc operates as drug discovery company in the United Kingdom. The company provides Taxonomy3, a novel in silico platform technology that utilizes proprietary mathematical algorithms to perform complex multivariate analysis of genetic data; Conformetrix, a technology platform which allows 3D-shapes of free drug molecules to be measured from experimental data, giving medicinal chemists new and unprecedented insights into the behavior and physical properties of drug molecules; and 4Sight for visualizing 4D molecules in virtual reality research scientists to view, understand and interrogate the complex, multidimensional molecular shape data of drug molecules.

