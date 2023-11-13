CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Short Interest Update

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 156,100 shares, a decrease of 65.2% from the October 15th total of 448,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
CaixaBank Stock Up 0.4 %
OTCMKTS:CAIXY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.37. 74,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,306. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.29. CaixaBank has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $1.47.
About CaixaBank
