Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 130.2% from the October 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPZ. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 23.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 21.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the first quarter worth $437,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 9.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Performance

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock traded down 0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching 14.31. The company had a trading volume of 34,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,437. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of 13.17 and a fifty-two week high of 17.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 14.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of 14.99.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.74%.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

