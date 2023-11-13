Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 130.2% from the October 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPZ. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 23.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 21.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the first quarter worth $437,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 9.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Performance
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock traded down 0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching 14.31. The company had a trading volume of 34,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,437. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of 13.17 and a fifty-two week high of 17.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 14.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of 14.99.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement
About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust
