Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Short Interest Up 39.8% in October

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the October 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 506,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAMT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 275.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,067,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,405,000 after acquiring an additional 782,958 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 834,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,941,000 after acquiring an additional 68,102 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,585,000 after acquiring an additional 44,158 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 514,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,343,000 after acquiring an additional 21,939 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 202,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CAMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Camtek from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Camtek from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Camtek from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Camtek from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camtek presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.20. 898,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,304. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.44. Camtek has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $67.08.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

