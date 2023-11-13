Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

CAMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Camtek from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Camtek from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Camtek from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Camtek from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Camtek from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.43.

NASDAQ:CAMT traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.20. 898,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,304. The company has a current ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.56 and its 200-day moving average is $44.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.44. Camtek has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $67.08.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Camtek during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Camtek during the second quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Camtek by 431.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Camtek during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 116.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

