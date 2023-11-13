Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 380,100 shares, a growth of 57.2% from the October 15th total of 241,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 53.5 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Raymond James raised Canaccord Genuity Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canaccord Genuity Group
Canaccord Genuity Group Price Performance
About Canaccord Genuity Group
Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Canaccord Genuity Group
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Catch the dip on Sociedad Quimica before earnings?
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- Can new GPT store spur generative AI monetization?
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- Energy looks to dominate markets with 3 oil and gas stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.