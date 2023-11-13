Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 380,100 shares, a growth of 57.2% from the October 15th total of 241,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 53.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James raised Canaccord Genuity Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Canaccord Genuity Group Price Performance

About Canaccord Genuity Group

OTCMKTS:CCORF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.32. 3,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,813. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.24. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $8.74.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

