Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Trading Up 0.9%

Canadian General Investments, Limited (TSE:CGI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$34.15 and last traded at C$34.15. Approximately 1,575 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 3,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.86.

Canadian General Investments Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of C$712.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07.

Canadian General Investments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Canadian General Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.01%.

Canadian General Investments Company Profile

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

