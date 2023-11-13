CannabisCoin Trading 4.1% Higher Over Last Week (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 13th. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. CannabisCoin has a total market capitalization of $310,577.16 and approximately $6.84 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CannabisCoin has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,561.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.70 or 0.00196124 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.92 or 0.00645288 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00011213 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.24 or 0.00449213 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00055470 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00138361 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CANN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

