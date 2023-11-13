Cantillon Capital Management LLC Acquires 31,923 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 535,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,923 shares during the quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $186,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 98,060.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,127,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,215 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $425,827,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 10,369,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,173,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,192 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,288,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,918,000 after acquiring an additional 920,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,947,000 after acquiring an additional 914,530 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $381.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.54.

Moody’s Stock Performance

MCO stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $344.70. 160,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,963. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $63.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $272.70 and a 1 year high of $363.19.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.47%.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total value of $844,305.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,838 shares in the company, valued at $21,476,290.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,038.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,549 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total value of $844,305.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,838 shares in the company, valued at $21,476,290.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,906 shares of company stock worth $6,221,739. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

