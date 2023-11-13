Cantillon Capital Management LLC Buys 231,602 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,854,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,602 shares during the quarter. IQVIA accounts for 2.9% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $416,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 342.2% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 62.3% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IQV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.29.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQVIA stock traded down $3.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $192.89. 269,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $241.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.87.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In related news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

