Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the October 15th total of 4,120,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 566,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.83.

Insider Activity at Cathay General Bancorp

Institutional Trading of Cathay General Bancorp

In related news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total transaction of $224,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,989.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 376.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CATY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.77. 223,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,610. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.04. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.24 and a twelve month high of $47.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $193.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.04 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 26.88%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

