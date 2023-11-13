CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Short Interest Down 32.1% in October

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 253,400 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the October 15th total of 373,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,115,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CBD of Denver Trading Up 6.7 %
CBDD traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.00. 13,505,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,705,096. CBD of Denver has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.
About CBD of Denver
