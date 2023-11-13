CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Short Interest Down 32.1% in October

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 253,400 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the October 15th total of 373,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,115,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CBD of Denver Trading Up 6.7 %

CBDD traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.00. 13,505,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,705,096. CBD of Denver has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

About CBD of Denver

CBD of Denver Inc engages in developing and commercializing cannabidiol (CBD) products. It is involved in the research, development, and distribution of premium hemp extract products. The company was formerly known as Verde Media Group, Inc and changed its name to CBD of Denver Inc in 2018. CBD of Denver Inc is based in Centennial, Colorado.

