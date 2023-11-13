Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) PT Lowered to $23.00

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 111.20% from the stock’s current price.

Celcuity Price Performance

NASDAQ:CELC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,426. The company has a market capitalization of $240.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 21.58, a quick ratio of 21.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Celcuity has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $10.09.

Get Celcuity alerts:

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celcuity will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celcuity

About Celcuity

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Celcuity in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celcuity by 92.5% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Celcuity by 9,962.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Celcuity during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.