Celo Dollar (CUSD) Price Reaches $1.00

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 13th. Over the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded down 1% against the US dollar. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $37.42 million and approximately $142,629.84 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Celo Dollar Token Profile

Celo Dollar’s launch date was June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,296,586 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.

***The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

