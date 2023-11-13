Center for Financial Planning Inc. Acquires 102 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after buying an additional 18,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $157.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $146.87. The stock had a trading volume of 723,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,975. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.57. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $159.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 11.20%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

