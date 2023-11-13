Center for Financial Planning Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,508 Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 5.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 311,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 16,888 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 97,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 0.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 135,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 5.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 30.7% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Compass Diversified Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Compass Diversified stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $18.45. The company had a trading volume of 38,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,781. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 68.70 and a beta of 1.77. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 18th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is currently 370.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Report on CODI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.21 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 201,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,062,573.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.21 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 201,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,062,573.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.69 per share, with a total value of $56,070.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,656. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 48,802 shares of company stock valued at $906,878 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Profile

(Free Report)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CODI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.