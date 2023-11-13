Center for Financial Planning Inc. Boosts Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 666.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.7% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.0% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,277,000. Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.1% during the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.2% during the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 43,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,690,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DE traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $370.83. 635,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,936. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $106.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $385.45 and a 200 day moving average of $394.38.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DE. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

