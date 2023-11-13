Center for Financial Planning Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,219 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 16,633.3% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $45.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,971,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,969,852. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $42.59 and a 12-month high of $73.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.08. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.56.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

