Center for Financial Planning Inc. Buys 103 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.8% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,879,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,013,000 after buying an additional 89,459 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 210,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,432,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $423,664.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,459.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $423,664.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,459.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.23.

ETN stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $222.04. 391,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,066,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $150.86 and a one year high of $240.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.78.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

