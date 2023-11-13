Center for Financial Planning Inc. Buys 339 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,610. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $132.50. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.04.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

