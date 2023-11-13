Center for Financial Planning Inc. Has $940,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,150 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 102.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $268.50. The company had a trading volume of 922,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,205. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.52. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $299.35. The company has a market capitalization of $194.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.52%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total value of $1,265,423.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,867.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total value of $1,265,423.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,867.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,443 shares of company stock worth $5,863,300. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. DZ Bank raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.66.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

