Center for Financial Planning Inc. Makes New $52,000 Investment in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,644,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 225,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after purchasing an additional 23,963 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 29,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.68. The stock had a trading volume of 632,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,878. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $53.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.68.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

