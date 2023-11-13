Center for Financial Planning Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 146,853.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,640,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,962 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 618,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,388,000 after buying an additional 336,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 403,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,189,000 after buying an additional 259,548 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 321,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,511,000 after purchasing an additional 12,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 313,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,525,000 after purchasing an additional 155,021 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVOO stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.58. 17,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.89. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52 week low of $78.54 and a 52 week high of $92.63.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

