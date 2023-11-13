Center for Financial Planning Inc. Raises Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 224.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,379,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,053 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 38.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,456,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,506,000 after buying an additional 962,628 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in DTE Energy by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,425,000 after buying an additional 527,592 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in DTE Energy by 20.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,600,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,853,000 after buying an additional 440,056 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of DTE stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.38. The company had a trading volume of 355,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,486. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $122.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DTE. TheStreet lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DTE

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.