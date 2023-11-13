Central Securities (NYSE:CET) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 9,344 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 18,742 shares.The stock last traded at $35.10 and had previously closed at $35.16.
Central Securities Stock Up 0.2 %
Central Securities Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.
Insider Activity at Central Securities
In other Central Securities news, VP Andrew J. O’neill acquired 1,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.80 per share, for a total transaction of $69,953.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 81,021 shares in the company, valued at $2,900,551.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,414 shares of company stock valued at $86,194. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
About Central Securities
Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.
