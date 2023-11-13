Centrifuge (CFG) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $32.23 Million

Centrifuge (CFG) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. Over the last week, Centrifuge has traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001472 BTC on major exchanges. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $32.23 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.56201662 USD and is up 2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $1,731,728.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

