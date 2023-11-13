CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Short Interest Up 27.1% in October

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 862,600 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the October 15th total of 678,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

CEVA Stock Up 0.4 %

CEVA traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.98. 330,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.73 million, a P/E ratio of -33.44 and a beta of 1.13. CEVA has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $36.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.54.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $24.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.40 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The business’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts predict that CEVA will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEVA

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEVA. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CEVA by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in CEVA by 4.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in CEVA by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CEVA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of CEVA from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Mkm cut shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CEVA from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

