CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

CF Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CF Industries has a payout ratio of 24.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CF Industries to earn $6.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

CF Industries Price Performance

CF Industries stock opened at $79.53 on Monday. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $112.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.90. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of CF Industries

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 9.0% during the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1,821.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth about $121,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CF. Scotiabank cut shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.44.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

