Chainbing (CBG) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $101.28 Million

Chainbing (CBG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One Chainbing token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000550 BTC on exchanges. Chainbing has a market cap of $101.28 million and approximately $27,191.33 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chainbing has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

About Chainbing

Chainbing’s launch date was July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing. The official website for Chainbing is www.chainbing.io. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chainbing Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainbing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainbing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

