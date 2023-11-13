Chandan Chopra Sells 2,500 Shares of Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) Stock

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) CTO Chandan Chopra sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $30,700.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 21,254 shares in the company, valued at $260,999.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Chandan Chopra also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Katapult alerts:

On Friday, November 10th, Chandan Chopra sold 750 shares of Katapult stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $8,767.50.

Katapult Price Performance

NASDAQ KPLT traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.76. The stock had a trading volume of 13,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,443. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.03. The company has a market cap of $47.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.64. Katapult Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $33.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.92.

Institutional Trading of Katapult

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KPLT. Arnhold LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Katapult in the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Katapult by 34.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,496,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 642,563 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Katapult by 5.8% in the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 5,593,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 307,935 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Katapult by 174.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 124,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Katapult by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 165,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 106,014 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Katapult from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Katapult

About Katapult

(Get Free Report)

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Katapult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katapult and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.