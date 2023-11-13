China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF) Short Interest Update

China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,959,800 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the October 15th total of 28,553,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Power International Development Stock Performance

Shares of China Power International Development stock remained flat at C$0.38 on Monday. China Power International Development has a one year low of C$0.38 and a one year high of C$0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.38.

China Power International Development Company Profile

Featured Articles

China Power International Development Limited, an investment holding company, develops, constructs, owns, operates, and manages power plants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Thermal Power Electricity, Hydropower Electricity, Wind Power, and Photovoltaic Power Electricity segments.

