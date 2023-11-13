CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 62.1% from the October 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of CHS

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CHS stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,000.

CHS Price Performance

Shares of CHSCM traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $24.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,845. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.90. CHS has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.79.

CHS Announces Dividend

CHS Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.4219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

