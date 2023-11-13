CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a drop of 54.2% from the October 15th total of 67,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of CHSCP traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.85. 6,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.64. CHS has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $30.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CHS Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHSCP Free Report ) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

