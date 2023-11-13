Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Plans $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2725 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Church & Dwight has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. Church & Dwight has a dividend payout ratio of 31.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Church & Dwight to earn $3.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

NYSE:CHD opened at $89.72 on Monday. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $73.21 and a 1 year high of $100.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.43. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $12,756,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,794,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.6% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 4.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James raised Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

