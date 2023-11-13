Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

NASDAQ CHDN traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.27. 214,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,068. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $101.89 and a 12 month high of $150.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.81.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 49.33%. The firm had revenue of $572.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,984,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,976,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,742,000 after buying an additional 2,977,747 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,838,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,795,000 after buying an additional 916,516 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,787,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,761,000 after buying an additional 855,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,064,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,369,000 after buying an additional 828,881 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

