Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Short Interest Up 30.1% in October

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the October 15th total of 3,090,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Ciena Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CIEN traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.90. 841,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,277. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. Ciena has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $54.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.92.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CIEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Ciena from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Ciena from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.39.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CIEN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total value of $174,638.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,316,566.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total value of $174,638.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,316,566.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $97,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,322,368.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,855 over the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ciena

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ciena by 4.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,940,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,535,000 after purchasing an additional 371,041 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 5,220.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,927,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816,096 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 8.6% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,652,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $219,893,000 after acquiring an additional 366,647 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ciena by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,262,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,853,000 after acquiring an additional 31,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Ciena by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,052,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,838,000 after purchasing an additional 424,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

(Get Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.