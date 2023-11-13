Cintas Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.35 (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 1.35 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Cintas has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 41 consecutive years. Cintas has a dividend payout ratio of 33.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cintas to earn $15.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.1%.

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS stock opened at $533.48 on Monday. Cintas has a 1 year low of $423.06 and a 1 year high of $534.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $504.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $492.16. The firm has a market cap of $54.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cintas

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 424.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 279,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,743,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.93.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

