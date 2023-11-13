Clean Air Metals (CVE:AIR) Trading Down 12.5%

Clean Air Metals Inc. (CVE:AIR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 12.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 232,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 491,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market cap of C$7.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 45.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05.

Clean Air Metals (CVE:AIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Air Metals Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Clean Air Metals Inc, an exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for platinum, palladium, copper, and nickel deposits. Its flagship properties are the Thunder Bay North Critical Minerals Project that comprises of three separate claim blocks which includes the Thunder Bay North Property consists of 300 unpatented claims covering an approximately area of 29,725 hectares; the Escape Lake Property consists of 20 unpatented claims with an area of 561.3 hectares; and the Escape North Property consists of 24 unpatented claims with an area of 1722 hectares located in Ontario, Canada.

