Clear Secure, Inc. (YOU) to Issue None Dividend of $0.64 on November 22nd

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share on Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th.

Clear Secure has a payout ratio of 54.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Clear Secure to earn $0.03 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 933.3%.

Clear Secure Price Performance

Shares of Clear Secure stock opened at $19.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 975.00 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day moving average is $21.95. Clear Secure has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $35.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clear Secure

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Clear Secure by 12.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Clear Secure by 121.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Clear Secure by 36.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

YOU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Clear Secure from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

