Clear Secure, Inc. (YOU) to Issue None Dividend of $0.64 on November 22nd

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share on Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th.
Clear Secure has a payout ratio of 54.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Clear Secure to earn $0.03 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 933.3%.
Clear Secure Price Performance
NYSE YOU opened at $19.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 975.00 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.95. Clear Secure has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $35.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clear Secure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.
Clear Secure Company Profile
Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.
