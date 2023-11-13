Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $4.25 to $3.50. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Coeur Mining traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 7816618 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CDE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cormark upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.75 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $769.05 million, a P/E ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 1.58.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $194.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

