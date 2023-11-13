Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FOF opened at $10.59 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $12.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $10.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 876.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

