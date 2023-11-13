Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the October 15th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,426,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,345,000 after buying an additional 44,001 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,366,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,996,000 after purchasing an additional 217,825 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 648,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,337,000 after purchasing an additional 75,763 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 457,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 34,857 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 216,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 13,526 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:LDP remained flat at $17.50 during mid-day trading on Monday. 34,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,835. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.53.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th.

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.