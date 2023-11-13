Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RQI)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of RQI stock opened at $10.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average of $11.03. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $14.10.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RQI. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 434,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 162,814 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,562,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,549,000 after acquiring an additional 111,684 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 243,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 92,401 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 59,664.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 91,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,303,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,710,000 after purchasing an additional 81,910 shares in the last quarter.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.