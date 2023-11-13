Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RFI)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund stock opened at $10.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.08. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $14.12.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFI. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 1st quarter worth $190,000. 21.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

