Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Sells $495,000.00 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Kathryn Haun sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,593 shares in the company, valued at $11,146,707. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Coinbase Global Stock Performance
Shares of Coinbase Global stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.64. 8,853,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,578,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.70. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $114.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.68 and a beta of 2.65.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Coinbase Global by 9,516.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 577 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Coinbase Global by 231.7% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 597 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Report on COIN
Coinbase Global Company Profile
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Coinbase Global
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Catch the dip on Sociedad Quimica before earnings?
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- Can new GPT store spur generative AI monetization?
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- Energy looks to dominate markets with 3 oil and gas stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.