Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Sells $495,000.00 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Kathryn Haun sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,593 shares in the company, valued at $11,146,707. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of Coinbase Global stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.64. 8,853,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,578,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.70. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $114.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.68 and a beta of 2.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Coinbase Global by 9,516.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 577 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Coinbase Global by 231.7% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 597 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on COIN. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $77.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.64.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

