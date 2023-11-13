Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 112,930 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 363,632 shares.The stock last traded at $24.70 and had previously closed at $24.48.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $824.71 million, a P/E ratio of 169.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 128,780 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 26,760 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 11.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,850 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

