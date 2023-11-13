Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 112,930 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 363,632 shares.The stock last traded at $24.70 and had previously closed at $24.48.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 4th.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 128,780 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 26,760 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 11.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,850 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter.
About Collegium Pharmaceutical
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.
