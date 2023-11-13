Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.82

Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.82 and last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Colruyt Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Colruyt Group Price Performance

Colruyt Group Cuts Dividend

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.93.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.1322 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th.

Colruyt Group Company Profile

Colruyt Group N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company provides groceries, fresh products, dry products, and frozen and non-food products; and operates CNG, hydrogen filling, and charging stations.

Further Reading

