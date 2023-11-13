Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Short Interest Update

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the October 15th total of 13,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Community West Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community West Bancshares
Community West Bancshares Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CWBC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,766. Community West Bancshares has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.41. The company has a market cap of $114.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.63.
Community West Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.
Community West Bancshares Company Profile
Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.
