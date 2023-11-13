Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Short Interest Update

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the October 15th total of 13,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Community West Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

Get Community West Bancshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CWBC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares Stock Down 0.5 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWBC. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Community West Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Community West Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Community West Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Community West Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. 30.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWBC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,766. Community West Bancshares has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.41. The company has a market cap of $114.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.63.

Community West Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community West Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community West Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.