Comparing Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) and Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TRLPF)

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TRLPF – Get Free Report) and Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Acerus Pharmaceuticals and Applied Molecular Transport’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acerus Pharmaceuticals $7.38 million 7.71 -$18.79 million ($0.08) -2.75 Applied Molecular Transport N/A N/A -$126.32 million ($1.90) -0.09

Acerus Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Molecular Transport. Acerus Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Molecular Transport, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.6, indicating that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Molecular Transport has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Acerus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.8% of Applied Molecular Transport shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Applied Molecular Transport shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Acerus Pharmaceuticals and Applied Molecular Transport’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acerus Pharmaceuticals -254.66% -346.72% -94.54% Applied Molecular Transport N/A -223.46% -126.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Acerus Pharmaceuticals and Applied Molecular Transport, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acerus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Applied Molecular Transport 2 3 0 0 1.60

About Acerus Pharmaceuticals

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia. It also engages in developing Lidbree, a short acting lidocaine formulation delivered through a proprietary device into the vaginal mucosal tissue; Stendra, a PDE5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; Elegant vaginal moisturizer, which provides comfort to women suffering from vaginal dryness; and Elegant pH, a pH balanced vaginal product; Gynoflor, an ultra-low dose vaginal estrogen combined with a probiotic for the treatment of vaginal atrophy, restoration of vaginal flora, and treatment of certain vaginal infections; and Tefina, a clinical stage product for women with female sexual dysfunction. Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation sells products through its salesforce in Canada; and through a network of licensed distributors in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Trimel Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation in September 2015. Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with chronic pouchitis, as well as is in Phase II development to treat patients with rheumatoid arthritis. It develops AMT-126, a GI-selective oral fusion of interleukin 22, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for diseases related to intestinal epithelium barrier function defects. The company, through its technology platform, designs and develops various oral and respiratory biologic therapeutic modalities, such as peptides, proteins, antibodies, antibody fragments, and ribonucleic acid therapeutics. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

